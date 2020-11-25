Johnson, Hilton Head Prep boys basketball pick up Tuesday wins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Johnson boys basketball team came away with a double-digit win over fellow Savannah public school Jenkins, while the Hilton Head Prep Dolphins survived an overtime thriller Tuesday evening at Calvary Day.

Emondre Bowles led Johnson with a team-high 20 points in the Atomsmashers’ 62-51 home win over the Warriors. Across town, the duo of Ryan Mikell and Kane Eanes hit clutch three-pointers in the overtime period as Hilton Head Prep took down Calvary Day 65-62 at Tippett Gym.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from both games.