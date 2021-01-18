Johnson hangs on against Country Day in boys basketball

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Emondre Bowles turned in another strong performance for the Johnson Atom Smashers, scoring 24 points to lead Johnson to a 67-64 win over Savannah Country Day.

The Atom Smashers (10-1) and Hornets (10-5) were tied at 39 at the half, but Johnson opened the second half on an 11-4 run to tip the momentum in their favor.

Johnson, the 4th-ranked team in class 3A, is traveling to Southeast Bulloch on Tuesday while Country Day will host Beach.

