Johnson girls basketball coach Brandon Lindsey steps down

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Johnson Atom Smashers girls basketball coach Brandon Lindsey has stepped down from his position to focus more on his role as athletic director.
Assistant coach E’Lona Levett will assume Lindsey’s former coaching duties.
Lindsey won back-to-back 3A state titles with Johnson in 2018 and 2019. He guided the Atom Smashers to a region championship and the third round of the state playoffs in 2020, where they fell to Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Atom Smashers are expected to be a contender for the 3A state title once again; they return almost their entire team, including seniors Amani Hamilton (22.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and K’Lya Hankerson (14.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg).
