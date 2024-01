SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Johnson boys’ basketball team and Bryan County girls’ basketball team, respectively, picked up home region wins on Jan. 5.

The Johnson boys remained perfect in 3-AAA, improving to 4-0, behind a 62-48 win over Beach. Johnson led, 15-9, after the first quarter. Beach only scored two field goals in the opening frame.

Out in Pembroke in girls’ hoops, Bryan County won a battle of nine-win teams. Bryan County earned win number 10, 54-22.