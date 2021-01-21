John Ford to be Effingham County’s new football coach

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County School Board has approved the hiring of John Ford as the Rebels’ new football coach.
Ford was most recently the defensive coordinator for Bleckley County, where he spent two years helping coach the Royals to a combined 15-8 record.
Prior to that, Ford was a head coach at Roswell and Buford high schools.
Effingham County will officially introduce Ford at a press conference slated for noon on Friday.
