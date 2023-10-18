SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The SIAC men’s and women’s basketball tournament is headed back to the Hostess City for the 2023-2024 season, according to a statement from SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman at the SIAC Basketball Media Day at Enmarket Arena.

The opening round through the semifinal rounds of the tournament will be played at Tiger Arena on the campus of Savannah State University. The championship round on the men’s and women’s side will be at Enmarket Arena. This is only a one-year deal.

The reason the entire tournament will not be held at Enmarket is due to the arena being used at the same time for Ghost Pirates games, according to a source close to the situation.

Last year, Savannah State hosted the entire conference tournament at Tiger Arena.