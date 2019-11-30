Jenkins, Richmond Hill advance to state semifinals

(WSAV) -In a pair of GHSA quarterfinal games, Jenkins used a strong second half to throttle North Murray and the Richmond Hill Wildcats defended ‘The Hill’ in a massive upset over Valdosta.

WSAV had cameras all over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as five area teams battled to keep their seasons alive.

Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Richmond Hill 16, Valdosta 14 (Richmond Hill hosts Allatoona for the GHSA 6A semifinals)

Jenkins 41, North Murray 14 (Jenkins will travel to Crisp County for the GHSA 3A semifinals)

Metter 6, Brooks County 35

Savannah Christian 16, Wesleyan 42

May River 28, Dillon 35