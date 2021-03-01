Jenkins quarterback Blake signs with Shaw University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Patrick Blake said a big focus surrounding his college decision was to make sure his parents “didn’t pay a penny.” On Monday afternoon, with his mom sitting on one side of him and his dad sitting on the other, Blake accomplished his goal by signing to play football at Shaw University on a full-ride.

“It has been a road less traveled and it’s been a stressful COVID year,” Blake explained. “A lot of schools saying ‘no’ or giving me a ‘maybe.’ Its been stressful, but it’s been a relief for someone to give me that OK.”

Special moment for our guy @PatBlake1002 today as he signs to play football for the @ShawBears



As a QB, Blake helped lead @FootballHvj to the Final Four as a junior and was an all-around joy to watch at Jenkins!@WSAV @WSAVBlitz @geneclemons @jmiddleton912 @jenkins_hv pic.twitter.com/UfixjFxJlC — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) March 1, 2021

While some schools were non-committal, Blake said Shaw University and its football program welcomed him with open arms. When the Blake family visited campus, Patrick was impressed that the administrative staff focused on academics and campus life before talking about athletics.

Blake, who led his team all the way to a GHSA 3A Final Four as a junior, said he felt college programs ‘under-recruited’ him a little bit. Now that the recruiting process is behind him and a decision has been made, Blake said he’s focused on a promising path ahead of him.

“I’m going to play college football and that’s all that matters,” Blake added. “My goal is to be the starting quarterback at Shaw football.”

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein will bring you more from Blake’s signing day tonight on WSAV News at 11.