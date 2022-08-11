SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tavion Gadson had a difficult college choice when he talked to WSAV a week ago. On Tuesday afternoon, he made that choice.



Gadson announced on Twitter that he intends to commit to Florida State. The 2023 defensive line prospect from Jenkins High School chose Florida State over UGA, Minnesota, Tennessee and Kentucky.

247Sports rates Gadson as a three-star prospect nationally and one of the top 100 defensive linemen in the country.



With that decision out of the way, Gadson can now focus on his senior season with the Jenkins Warriors, who will open up against reigning state champion Benedictine on Aug. 19.



Gadson will be playing across from BC quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, who is also committed to Florida State as a Class of 2024 prospect.