Jenkins, Islands and Savannah Country Day pick up Thursday night wins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday night football in Savannah involved two of the area’s best teams coming away with convincing wins and a thrilling last-minute victory to keep one private school undefeated.

Damozzio Harris and Kian Gary both found the endzone to help Jenkins jump out to a 12-0 lead over Windsor Forest at Garden City Stadium. The Warriors (4-1) never trailed in a convincing 30-0 win over the Knights.

The Islands Sharks continued its winning ways and took care of Groves 65-12 at Memorial Stadium. The Sharks (5-0) have never been undefeated this far into the season and that record will be put to the test next Thursday when they face Jenkins.

Savannah Country Day trailed Johnson by six points with four minutes left in the game at Daffin Park. Sophomore quarterback Barry Kleinpeter engineered a Hornets drive, which included an 8-yard QB keeper touchdown, to tie and eventually take the lead for good.