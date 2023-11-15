SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Jenkins football team pulled off one of the biggest upsets last Friday in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs. Now, they prepare to repeat the task in round two.

Jenkins defeated the top seed from Region 4 Arabia Mountain,14-13. In the fourth quarter, Sylvester Harris got a huge interception and returned the ball 75 yards for a touchdown for the go-ahead score. In the second round, Jenkins will face Dutchtown.

If you remember, Jenkins had arguably the toughest non-region schedule in the state and played in arguably the toughest region in the state, which helped them prepare for this moment.

“Defensively we were strong all game,” senior defensive end Lorenzo Cowan said. “We rarely made any mistakes. When we we can make big stops like that and extend the game out it’s just fun football.”

“Us playing as a team,” senior wide receiver Jeremiah James said, “Us focusing and being locked in and not being worried about officiating because officiating never goes our way, but we have to play through that.”

Jenkins will look to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. Their game with Dutchtown kicks off Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.