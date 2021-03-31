Jenkins hires Claxton head coach Anthony Welch to lead football team

STATESBORO, G.A. (WSAV) - In just a few weeks, Tormenta F.C. will welcome fans to Erk Russell Park for its season lid-lifter.

By that pivotal April 17 date, Tormenta will have played four high-caliber preseason matches.

The club plans to start the season with 25 percent fan capacity and then slowly ramp it up to full over the course of the season. Those fans will get to cheer for some hometown boys.

Brittain Gottlieb comes to the team from Islands High School in Savannah, where he was the squad's captain and still attends online classes.

"At first with Statesboro, there wasn't much soccer here," Gottlieb said. "In Savannah, it was up and coming and now it's like a big huge thing."

Tyler Bisseck of Statesboro also signed with the team last week, becoming the youngest player to sign with Tormenta's professional squad, as well as the first Statesboro native to make the team.

These local stars will be playing alongside international footballers.

"I've never played with international players like this," Bisseck said. "They play at such a high level and different styles of play with everybody. It's just great to be out here and experience this."