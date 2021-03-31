Jenkins hires Claxton head coach Anthony Welch to lead football team

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Claxton head football coach Anthony Welch will leave the Tigers to take the same job at Jenkins High School.
In a statement released to WSAV, Welch said the decision was not an easy one.
“Leaving my home town and alma mater was very difficult and it was a bittersweet day for me,” Welch said. “Hopefully I can impact the Jenkins High athletes and community as I did in Claxton.”
Welch spent four seasons at the helm of the Tigers, going a combined 20-23 over his tenure there.
He will be replacing former Jenkins head man Gene Clemons, who left after one season coaching the Warriors.
