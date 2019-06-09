Jenkins grabs second, Newton promises Savannah more 7 v 7 tournaments in future

SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - Jenkins was the last football team from Savannah standing at the Cam Newton 7 v 7 tournament and went home with $1,500 in prize money.

After knocking off Liberty County in the semifinals, the Warriors finished second behind Woodward Academy as the tournament wrapped up at Memorial Stadium.

The money will be used towards football gear for the team. Liberty County took home $1,000 for its third place finish.

Cam Newton was on hand to watch his tournament's first stop in the Coastal Empire -- a familiar place for the Panthers star quarterback growing up.

WSAV's Connor DelPrete catches up with Newton and talks about his reasons for bringing the tournament to Savannah, his goals with the event moving forward, and more.