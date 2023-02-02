SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Jenkins football team had three players sign their national letters of intent on Feb. 2, the second official day players can declare where they are going to school after the early signing period closes.

Michael Becton, a punter, will stay in town and attend Savannah State. He will not be alone his teammate defensive end and tight end Timothy Randolph will join the Tigers as well. These two players are in addition to the 18 who joined Savannah State’s rosters on Feb. 1.

“Coastal Empire we have a lot of talent here,” Randolph said. “A lot of people don’t understand, it’s a different type of football when you’re in the Costal Empire.”

“One big factor was my coaches at Richmond Hill,” Becton said. “That’s who I’ve been training with. That’s how I’ve gotten to this point. So I’m sticking with them and continuing to train with them.”

Offensive Linemen and defensive linemen Ja’Marqust Dingle will continue his college career at Gordon State College, which is in the Macon Area.

“Man,” Dingle said. “It’s a lot of words. They taught me so much. I really do appreciate my coaching staff for everything they have done for me.”

Jenkins will have another group of players signing of Feb. 17.