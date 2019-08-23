Jenkins defense shines in season opening win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The highly touted Jenkins defense lived up to the billing in its 35-12 win over New Hampstead in the season opener.

Midway through the third quarter, the Warriors defense had tallied four turnovers and were well on their way to a 1-0 start.

After junior running back Damozzio Harris scored the first points of the season, Jenkins blocked a punt and added another rushing touchdown a few plays later. Harris was one of four Warriors to find the end zone Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Senior quarterback Patrick Blake led a balanced Jenkins offense and tossed two second-half touchdowns to fellow senior Kyree McLean.

Jenkins (1-0) heads to The Corral to take on South Effingham next Friday night. New Hampstead (0-1) will have another away game against Beach next Friday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories