Jenkins defense shines in season opening win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The highly touted Jenkins defense lived up to the billing in its 35-12 win over New Hampstead in the season opener.

Midway through the third quarter, the Warriors defense had tallied four turnovers and were well on their way to a 1-0 start.

After junior running back Damozzio Harris scored the first points of the season, Jenkins blocked a punt and added another rushing touchdown a few plays later. Harris was one of four Warriors to find the end zone Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Senior quarterback Patrick Blake led a balanced Jenkins offense and tossed two second-half touchdowns to fellow senior Kyree McLean.

Jenkins (1-0) heads to The Corral to take on South Effingham next Friday night. New Hampstead (0-1) will have another away game against Beach next Friday night.