Jeff Davis holds off Windsor Forest, moves to 2-0 on year

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – The Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets built up an early two-score lead and survived a Windsor Forest comeback attempt to win 22-14 in front of a home crowd Thursday night.


Sophomore Austin Wood made his presence felt early on the defensive end, forcing a safety to give Jeff Davis a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. With five minutes to go in the half, Wood took a handoff and burst through the hole for a short touchdown and build on the Yellow Jackets lead.

Jeff Davis (2-0) will host East Laurens next Friday at 7:30 p.m. Windsor Forest (1-1) and new head coach Isaac Ferrell have an off week before battling Beach on Friday the 13th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories