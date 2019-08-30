Jeff Davis holds off Windsor Forest, moves to 2-0 on year

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – The Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets built up an early two-score lead and survived a Windsor Forest comeback attempt to win 22-14 in front of a home crowd Thursday night.



Sophomore Austin Wood made his presence felt early on the defensive end, forcing a safety to give Jeff Davis a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. With five minutes to go in the half, Wood took a handoff and burst through the hole for a short touchdown and build on the Yellow Jackets lead.

Jeff Davis (2-0) will host East Laurens next Friday at 7:30 p.m. Windsor Forest (1-1) and new head coach Isaac Ferrell have an off week before battling Beach on Friday the 13th.