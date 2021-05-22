Jeff Davis baseball wins back-to-back state championships

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – After the pandemic cut their title defense short in 2020, the Jeff Davis baseball players entered this season determined to prove they were the best 2A team in all of Georgia once again.

Mission accomplished.

The Yellowjackets took care of early-season woes and advanced all the way to the state championship game, where they swept Lovett 5-2, 8-3 to win back-to-back titles Saturday afternoon in Savannah.

“I thought this program was going to be able to do it,” senior pitcher Cole Baucom explained. “We believed in ourselves, the coaches believed in us, and we got it done. It means a lot.”

After mounting a ferocious comeback to take Game 1, Jeff Davis found easier sledding in Game 2 and used a six-run third inning to put the series out of question.

“There were plenty of people that doubted us this year and for us to just come back and prove them wrong that’s way up here,” senior first baseman Hamp Hayes gestured upwards with his arm. “That’s definitely a feeling I could get used to for sure.”

The Jeff Davis players would be the first to tell you this season wasn’t a cakewalk by any means. The team got off to a slow 3-5 start, but head coach Paul Glass said his guys never hung their heads and kept trusting the process.

“They’ve willed themselves to be really good baseball players,” Glass added. “For this to happen like it did, I can’t be happier for them because you want to see hard work get rewarded. To have this happen for them is incredible.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you highlights from Jeff Davis’ state title win in the video above.