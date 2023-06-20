SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Growing up, it was hard for Jdhordane not to fall in love with his father’s profession. He was always on the sidelines.

“I remember times at Savannah High,” Jdhordane Williams said, “when we were still at the original Savannah High on Washington Ave, which is funny because I teach at Savannah Arts Academy now. I remember him coaching Savannah {Vocational Tech}. I definitely remember the time at Beach High School because we had a chance to play for a state championship and I remember what it felt like when we did not get it.”

Against his father’s advice, Jdhordane decided to get into coaching.

“His ability to relate to me whenever I have questions about life: easy,” Jdhordane Williams said. “We can liken everything back to a sport in some degree or some caliber.”

A decision that actually brought the pair closer.

“If you continue to have something in common with your kid,” Frank Williams said, “then you’ll always have something to do together.”

Both had success this past year in their sports. Frank led Benedictine to the final four in basketball. Jdhordane led Savannah Arts Academy to the elite eight in girls’ soccer.

“With coaching,” Jdhordane Williams said, “wins are your results. Your players may understand what you are trying to do sometimes, but all those outside the program don’t always understand that and it can be unforgiving.”

They have a close relationship, which grew over time. They no longer talk about strategy. They speak about handling aspects outside of coaching.

“It’s more dealing with the administrative stuff or a situation or trying to move up, exploring different situations and exploring different schools,” Frank Williams said.

One of the greatest joys Frank now shares is watching his son coach.

“You have to be able to teach and you have to be able to get the effort you want,” Frank Williams said. “Then you have to try to create some chemistry within your team.”