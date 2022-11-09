VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Vidalia Athletics has announced the resignation of head football coach Jason Cameron.



Cameron, who originally came to Vidalia after a successful stint at Jenkins High School, coached Vidalia for three seasons and went 16-15 in his time there. He won a single region championship in 2020.



“It is with strong emotions that I announce my resignation from the head football coaching position at Vidalia High School,” Cameron said in an emailed resignation letter.



“To my players, continue to fix it with effort and toughness and always strive for greatness in the field and the classroom. It has been a privilege to be your head coach.”

This is a copy of Cameron's resignation letter, provided via email from @VidaliaAthleti1. pic.twitter.com/x82DYVj7vf — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) November 9, 2022

Vidalia went 6-4 this season, but finished with a 2-4 region mark and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011. They ended the season with a 34-0 loss to rival Toombs County.



“We would like to thank Coach Cameron for the past three years and the time he has put

into our program,” said Vidalia Athletic Director Tommy Dalley in a school press release.