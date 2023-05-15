SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day’s Jake Merklinger has won the 70th annual Ashely Dearing Award, which goes to the most versatile male high school athlete in Savannah.

Your 70th Ashley Dearing Award winner @JakeMerklinger from @Cavalier_Sports!@KDSportsReport (left) & Stephen Dearing (right) present Merklinger with the award, which goes to the most versatile male high school athlete in Savannah pic.twitter.com/AJapDKTAw6 — Corey Howard (@choward_media) May 15, 2023

Merklinger is a four-star quarterback at Calvary Day who recently committed to the University of Tennessee.

He also plays basketball and lacrosse for the Cavaliers. Playing multiple sports paid off Monday evening when Merklinger received the Ashley Dearing Award.

“It’s something I’ve been working for since my freshman year,” Merklinger said. “I’ll be honest, it’s something I came into high school wanting, so it does mean a lot.”