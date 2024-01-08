SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The awards continue to come in for the Calvary Day standout, Jake Merklinger. The quarterback helped the Cavaliers make it to the state semifinals.

During his career, Merklinger threw for 9,635 passing yards and 113 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,021 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns.

These are a big reason why Merklinger is committed to the play for the Tennessee Volunteers next year. It is also why he won the 43rd Michael Finocchiaro Award, which goes to the top high school football player in Chatham County. This year, Merklinger and Rayshawn Truell tied for the award.

Monday morning, Merklinger saw the award in person for the first time when the Michael Finocchiaro Award committee presented it to him.

Your 43rd co-winner of the Michael Finocchiaro Award @JakeMerklinger, which honors the top high school football player in Chatham County. @Cavalier_Sports pic.twitter.com/xWGD3hATZq — Corey Howard (@choward_media) January 8, 2024

“It feels really good,” Merklinger told reporters. “It’s a very prestigious award with some great winners before me… I’m happy I could do it.”