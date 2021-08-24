Jaguars likely to lose RB, first-round pick Travis Etienne for the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will likely miss the 2021 season after suffering a mid-foot sprain that will require surgery, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Etienne suffered the injury, also called a Lisfranc, to his left foot during Jacksonville’s 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their second preseason game on Monday night. It will require surgery to fix.
Reporters spotted Etienne on crutches after the game. X-rays on the foot came back negative, which provided some initial reasons for optimism.
Jacksonville selected Etienne with the 25th overall pick, their second of the first round. The Clemson running back was one of the most productive rushers in college football, tallying 4,952 career rushing yards which broke the ACC record. Etienne also scored a touchdown in 46 career games, breaking the NCAA record for running backs.