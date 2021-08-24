Jaguars likely to lose RB, first-round pick Travis Etienne for the season

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) carries in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will likely miss the 2021 season after suffering a mid-foot sprain that will require surgery, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.



Etienne suffered the injury, also called a Lisfranc, to his left foot during Jacksonville’s 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their second preseason game on Monday night. It will require surgery to fix.



Reporters spotted Etienne on crutches after the game. X-rays on the foot came back negative, which provided some initial reasons for optimism.

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, spotted on crutches after the game, suffered a Lisfranc iniury and will have further tests today, source said. X-Rays were negative so the belief is it’s just a sprain. Exams today will determine how long he’s out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021

Jacksonville selected Etienne with the 25th overall pick, their second of the first round. The Clemson running back was one of the most productive rushers in college football, tallying 4,952 career rushing yards which broke the ACC record. Etienne also scored a touchdown in 46 career games, breaking the NCAA record for running backs.