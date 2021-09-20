Jaguars Insider: Issues with the kicking game hold Jacksonville back in Denver loss

(WSAV) – The Jaguars have dropped to 0-2 after losing to the Denver Broncos, and it is never really good news when the kicker becomes the story. Josh Lambo missed two field goals against the Denver Broncos to make his total three on the season. Prior to this, Lambo only missed four kicks in his Jacksonville career since the start of 2017.

This is a really tricky spot for head coach Urban Meyer, who faces the decision of having faith in his veteran kicker or moving on.

“I talked to Josh today and in 2017 to 2019, you go back and he is one of the best in the NFL,” Meyer said. “The thing that I told him is that ever since I got here in February, since our staff got here, he is as hard of a working guy as anyone on the team. I’m convinced this guy can come through it. I see the way he works, I see the way he hits it and I have stuck with kickers before and it has paid great dividends so as of now we’re going to stick with him.”

As far as Lambo’s teammates go, they don’t really feel like he needs that extra confidence. They have all the confidence in him, now it’s just about performing on gameday.

“I went up to him today and he knows I have his back,” said linebacker Shaq Griffin. “I feel like there is nothing more that I can say because he knows his job. There is no reason for me to start yelling at him. You know your job; you know why you’re here. Whatever you need to do, fix it.”