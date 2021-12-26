Wilson, Jets hold on to edge Lawrence, Jaguars 26-21

New York Jets’ C.J. Mosley (57) strip sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another and the short-handed New York Jets used a goal-line stand at the end of the game to beat Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-21.

It was the fourth matchup of rookie quarterbacks taken with the first two picks in the NFL draft and the No. 2 selection came out on top.

After Eddy Pineiro’s 20-yard field goal gave the Jets (4-11) a five-point lead with 1:47 remaining, Lawrence and the Jaguars got the ball back and had a chance to win.

But his fourth-down throw fell incomplete. The Jets had 20 players on the COVID-19 list.