Taylor’s big day, blocked punt lead Colts past Jaguars 23-17

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Josh Jones (36) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, Indianapolis returned a blocked punt for a score and the Colts’ defense held on for a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indy has won four of five to reach .500 for the first time this season. The Jaguars have lost 12 consecutive road games and nine straight against AFC South foes.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) and Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) go for a loose ball after the Colts blocked a punt in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Colts recovered and scored a touchdown. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a blocked punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) is tackled after a catch by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Colts went ahead 17-0 but struggled to put the game away. But the Jags’ Trevor Lawrence fumbled near midfield with 50 seconds to go.