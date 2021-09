Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass despite defensive effort by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Courtland Sutton’s career day helped the Denver Broncos beat woeful Jacksonville 23-13 on Sunday, handing the Jaguars a 17th consecutive loss.

Sutton finished with nine catches for 159 yards, including a shoe-string grab in the third quarter that surely rates among his best plays in four seasons.

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, right, intercepts a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, left, intercepts a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tyron Johnson (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II celebrates after intercepting a Jacksonville Jaguars pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, left, can’t make a catch as he is covered by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) scores a touchdown on a 12-yard pass play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass despite defensive effort by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) hurdles over a defender as Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) and linebacker Justin Strnad (40) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., right, can’t make a catch in front of Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan, left, and safety Justin Simmons, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., left, is upended by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick makes a reception on his way to a touchdown on a 12-yard play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

In Denver’s first game without Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Sutton showed he can be Teddy Bridgewater’s go-to guy. He looked unstoppable against the Jaguars.