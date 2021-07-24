Rebuilding Jags ‘go with winners’ to open Meyer-Lawrence era

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with head coach Urban Meyer during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan insists he finally “got it right” with the hire of three-time national champion coach Urban Meyer.

Khan previously whiffed on Doug Marrone, Tom Coughlin, Dave Caldwell, Gus Bradley and Mike Mularkey. Khan’s take on pairing Meyer with former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is “go with winners and then let them build.”

While Meyer already is putting his stamp on every aspect of the floundering organization, it’s still a team that won one game last season and remains one of the youngest in the league. Bottom line is it could take time for Meyer’s winning ways to show in Jacksonville.