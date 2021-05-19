Pass rusher Jordan Smith signs rookie contract with Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Aaron Patrick (91) and defensive end Jordan Smith (92) warm up during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed fourth-round draft pick Jordan Smith.

The team has two of its nine draft picks under contract.

Smith was expected to sign a four-year deal worth about $4.22 million under the NFL’s rookie slotting system.

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Smith started his college career at nearby Florida but was dismissed after getting caught up in a credit card scandal.

He ended up at Butler Community College in Kansas and then transferred to UAB. He had 14½ sacks in two seasons in Birmingham, Alabama.