New coach, new QB, same bad Jaguars in 37-21 loss to Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. The Texans won 37-21. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

HOUSTON (AP) — With new coach Urban Meyer’s championship college resume and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence leading the offense, the Jacksonville Jaguars were supposed to be much improved this season.

Instead, the team that won just one game last year looked just as bad as it did last season in a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Lawrence became the first rookie quarterback to start an opener in franchise history.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, left, prepares to lead his team onto the field before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a penalty called against the offense during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) catches a pass for a touchdown as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. The Texans won 37-21. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

It was a bumpy debut during which he threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns but also tossed three interceptions, often overthrew open receivers and was the victim of several drops.