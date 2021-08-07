Minshew just wants chance to compete for Jags’ starting job

=Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew looks for a receiver during NFL football practice, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gardner Minshew just wants a chance to compete for Jacksonville’s starting quarterback job.

Minshew spoke publicly in Jacksonville for the first time since late December, when he laughed off then-coach Doug Marrone’s decision to create an open QB competition in Week 16.

Many thought would be the end of Minshew’s tenure in Jacksonville, especially with Trevor Lawrence on the way. But Minshew is still getting repetitions with the first-team offense two weeks into training camp.

He and Lawrence are alternating days with the starters. Minshew says “all I ask for is a chance. … At that point, it’s up to me.”