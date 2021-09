Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) can’t quite hang on to a possible interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer opened his postgame news conference by thanking fans “for being there.”

It was a clear sign of how bad things are for the franchise after just two games.

Meyer says “don’t give up on us. Hang in there with us. We’re going to get better.” It’s unlikely to be a quick turnaround.

The Jaguars managed just 189 yards in a 23-13 loss to Denver. It was the franchise’s 17th straight loss.