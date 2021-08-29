Lawrence wraps preseason with 2 TDs, Jags beat Cowboys 34-14

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Laviska Shenault Jr., left, Trevor Lawrence (16) and Phillip Dorsett II (13) talk on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for a pair of touchdowns in the preseason finale after Jacksonville’s rookie No. 1 overall pick was named the starter, and the Jaguars beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-14.

Lawrence completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards against Dallas backups. The former Clemson star led the offense to just one field goal in eight drives in his first two exhibition games.

Jacksonville Jaguars heads coach Urban Meyer, center, watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) catches a pass for a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deante Burton (33) defends in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Laviska Shenault Jr., left, Trevor Lawrence (16) and Phillip Dorsett II (13) talk on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) talks to line judge Carl Johnson (101) and field judge Jabir Walker (26) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, center, watches play in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Cooper Rush still appears to have the edge over Garrett Gilbert in the battle to be the backup behind star Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.