Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. runs a route against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark has had surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand.

Coach Urban Meyer says the fourth-year pro is expected to be ready for the season opener next month. A second-draft pick from LSU in 2018, Chark has 140 catches for 1,888 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2019, when he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight scores.