Jaguars trying to help kicker Lambo through confidence woes

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) sets up for a kickoff after missing an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is struggling to deal with his errant ways.

Coach Urban Meyer says “we’re all personally trying to get him through it.” Lambo missed two days of practice earlier this week for undisclosed personal reasons and was inactive for Thursday night’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) kicks off during a pre-season NFL football game, Aug. 14, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, left, talks with place kicker Josh Lambo after Lambo missed his second field goal against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Josh Lambo (4) looks up at the video screen while putting hus helmet on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 31-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Josh Lambo (4) kicks a field goal as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (40) rushes on the play in the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

He didn’t even make the trip. Lambo missed five kicks in the team’s first three games: three field goals and two extra points.

“We all in athletics have dealt with that, whether it be a pitcher, whether it be a golfer, whether it be a kicker,” Meyer says.