JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded cornerback Josiah Scott to the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round draft pick in 2023.

Scott, a fourth-round selection in 2020, became expendable after Jacksonville signed Shaquill Griffin in free agency and used a second-rounder on Tyson Campbell.

Houston was considered a long shot to make the Eagles’ opening day roster and likely will be in the same spot in Jacksonville.