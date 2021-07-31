Jaguars take hands-off approach to camp following $300K fine

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Collin Johnson catches a pass during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s receivers might as well have been wearing red jerseys on the first day of training camp. They were as untouchable as rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Nearly a month after the NFL fined the Jaguars and coach Urban Meyer a combined $300,000 for excessive contact during an offseason practice, Meyer pretty much had his guys playing two-hand touch to open camp.

Jacksonville was docked $200,000 and Meyer $100,000 earlier this month.

The punishment stemmed from an early June practice in which the league deemed receivers and defensive backs had too much contact during 11-on-11 drills.