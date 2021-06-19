Jaguars sign WR Laquon Treadwell following minicamp tryout

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, right, scores a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed receiver Laquon Treadwell, adding the 2016 first-round draft pick following a minicamp tryout.

Treadwell was the 23rd overall pick that year by Minnesota. But the former Mississippi standout did little in four years with the Vikings.

He caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns with Minnesota. He played five games for Atlanta last season. Jacksonville waived receiver Jon’Vea Johnson to make room for Treadwell on its 90-man roster.