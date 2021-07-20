Jaguars sign final 3 from draft class, including RB Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne catches a pass during an NFL football team practice, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and left tackle Walker Little signed four-year rookie deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

The Jaguars now have their entire 2021 draft class, including quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, under contract. Etienne’s deal totals $12.9 million and includes a $6.74 million signing bonus under the NFL’s rookie slotting system.

He will count $2.35 million against the salary cap in 2021. The former Clemson running back was the 25th overall pick in the draft.

