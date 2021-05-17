Jaguars sign 6th-rounder Jalen Camp, waive Ryquell Armstead

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Camp, left, catches a pass as head coach Urban Meyer looks on during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed sixth-round draft pick Jalen Camp on Monday and waived third-year running back Ryquell Armstead.

Armstead spent all of last season on the COVID-19 list. He was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues.

The team expected him to make a full recovery. Armstead became expendable after the emergence of running back James Robinson in 2020.

The Jaguars also signed veteran Carlos Hyde in free agency and selected Clemson standout Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick in the draft.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Camp’s four-year deal is worth about $3.64 million.