Jaguars S Andre Cisco, a 3rd-round pick, signs rookie deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed rookie safety Andre Cisco on Thursday. He was a third-round pick from Syracuse.

Jacksonville still needs to sign four of its nine draft picks. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and offensive tackle Walker Little remain unsigned as the team prepares for a mandatory, three-day minicamp next week.

Cisco was expected to sign a four-year deal worth about $5.24 million under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. The contract includes a signing bonus of around $1.17 million.