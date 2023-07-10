SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd is visiting Fort Stewart for this year’s football camp but this isn’t just an ordinary camp for Lloyd — it has a close, personal meaning to him.

The reason why this camp means so much to Lloyd is that he remembers being in these kids’ shoes.

Lloyd’s father served in the Navy for 30 years while his mother served 10.

He grew up as a military child and said he wanted to do something special for the military community.

And this camp is just one of his ideas.

Lloyd said, “You know my dad would go on deployments at times. I understand the difficulties of growing up in a military household and just everything that comes with it… you know everything that comes with it.”

Camp ends tomorrow evening at noon.