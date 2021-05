FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Southern California defensive lineman Jay Tufele (78) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boulder, Colo. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tufele on Friday, May 21, 2021, getting their fourth of nine draft picks under contract. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed rookie defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

He’s the fourth of the team’s nine draft picks now under contract.

Pass rusher Jordan Smith, tight end Luke Farrell and receiver Jalen Camp signed earlier this week.

Tufele was due to get a four-year deal worth about $4.3 million under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. The contract includes a signing bonus of around $825,700. He will count roughly $866,400 against the salary cap in 2021.