Jaguars decline 5th-year option on struggling DT Taven Bryan

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville has declined to pick up the fifth-year option in defensive tackle Taven Bryan’s rookie contract.

That means 2021 likely will be his final year with the Jaguars.

NFL teams had until Monday to decide whether to exercise fifth-year options on 2018 first-round picks. He was the 29th overall selection from Florida that year.

Bryan has played in every game in three seasons. But he has just 11 tackles for loss, including 3½ sacks.

He finished with a career-low 18 tackles and half a sack in 2020.