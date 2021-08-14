Jags’ Meyer noncommittal on starting QB for preseason opener

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up during an NFL football practice, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer insists he still has an open competition at quarterback.

Meyer declined to identify a starter for the team’s preseason opener against Cleveland on Saturday night.

It was a puzzling decision for anyone who has watched Trevor Lawrence outperform Gardner Minshew daily in training camp. Meyer says both will play against the Browns.

Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Minshew, a two-year starter in Jacksonville, have split repetitions with the first-team offense during training camp.

Meyer wants “healthy competition” at every position, including quarterback.