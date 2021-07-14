Jags’ Meyer, Baalke subpoenaed in Iowa discrimination suit

FILE – Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Monday, June 14, 2021, file photo. The Jacksonville Jaguars said Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit filed by lawyers for Black players suing former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle for discrimination. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars say coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were both subpoenaed as part of a federal lawsuit filed in Iowa.

Attorneys for Black former players are pursuing a discrimination case. One of the defendants is former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle, who was hired and quickly fired by the Jaguars earlier this year.

The lawsuit accuses Hawkeyes staff of demeaning Black players with racial slurs and other actions.

The Jaguars said Meyer and Baalke submitted a written response but have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit.