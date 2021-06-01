Jags hire Seahawks assistant Sorensen to replace Schneider

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Nick Sorensen as special teams coordinator Tuesday to replace Brian Schneider.

Schneider left the team in May and stepped away from the NFL for the second time in eight months. The Jaguars declined to say specifically why Schneider left other than citing personal reasons.

Schneider left Seattle for personal reasons last September and did not return.

Sorensen most recently served as the secondary coach/nickel specialist with the Seahawks after initially joining the team as a special teams assistant in 2013. He transitioned to secondary coach in 2017.