Jags cut Lambo after Wright wins kicking job moving forward

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Josh Lambo (4) looks up at the video screen while putting hus helmet on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 31-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars cut veteran kicker Josh Lambo two days after unheralded Matt Wright hit two field goals from beyond 50 yards in the final minutes to beat Miami and end the NFL’s longest losing streak in 44 years.

Lambo was the league’s most accurate kicker between 2017 and 2020. He was inactive the last three games while dealing with confidence issues.

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Matthew Wright (15) and holder Logan Cooke (9), right, celebrate their game-wining field goal after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Jaguars defeated The Dolphins 23-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) gets ready to kick a field goal during pregame warmups before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Matthew Wright (15) and holder Logan Cooke (9), left, with teammates celebrate their game-wining field goal after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Jaguars defeated The Dolphins 23-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, left, talks with place kicker Josh Lambo after Lambo missed his second field goal against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The Jaguars are on the hook for the remainder of Lambo’s $3.5 million salary in 2021. The deal likely includes offset language that would allow the Jaguars to recoup some money if he signs elsewhere.