FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith (50) gestures to fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Jacksonville, Fla. Smith, the team’s leading tackler the last two seasons and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, is stepping away from football to “give this time back to myself, my family & my health.” (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith pleaded no contest to child abuse and avoided an underage sex charge.

He received three years of probation. According to court documents, the state withheld adjudication and set several conditions for Smith’s probation.

He can’t have any contact with the minor involved in the case.

He also must undergo psychosexual counseling and was ordered to have no contact with any girls under the age of 18.