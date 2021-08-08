Career resurgence? Jags hoping for help from 1st-round flops

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin runs after a reception during an NFL football practice, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly have the NFL market cornered on first-round flops.

Coach Urban Meyer has as many as eight of them on his 90-man roster. Each of them is trying to turn around careers that have fallen short of outside expectations.

The list includes 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow and four more from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference, where Meyer coached at Florida for six seasons (2005-10).

The Jaguars also have three first-rounders who bounced around the league in recent years: former Indianapolis receiver Phillip Dorsett, ex-New England nose tackle Malcom Brown and newly signed wideout Tavon Austin.