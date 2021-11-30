AP source: Jaguars’ Meyer has no plans to return to college

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer talks with line judge Tim Podraza (47) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

(AP) — Urban Meyer has no interest in coaching college football again.

A person familiar with Meyer’s thinking says the 57-year-old coach is fully committed to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has no plans to return to the ever-changing landscape of college football.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Meyer shot down speculation about leaving the NFL for Southern California after the Trojans fired coach Clay Helton in September, and his name was immediately linked to Notre Dame after coach Brian Kelly bolted for LSU.